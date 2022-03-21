Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA): Growth Outlook And Performance Review – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA): Growth ...

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 7.81 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.97B. DNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -435.81% off its 52-week high of $15.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 11.49% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.00 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -43.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $83.77 million.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 58.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.45%. There are 58.49% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 23.80% of the shares, roughly 311.97 million DNA shares worth $2.59 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 111.57 million shares worth $927.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 23.83 million shares estimated at $198.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 15.79 million shares worth around $131.2 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.