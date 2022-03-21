Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 7.81 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.97B. DNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -435.81% off its 52-week high of $15.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 11.49% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.00 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -43.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $83.77 million.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 58.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.45%. There are 58.49% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 23.80% of the shares, roughly 311.97 million DNA shares worth $2.59 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 111.57 million shares worth $927.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 23.83 million shares estimated at $198.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 15.79 million shares worth around $131.2 million.