Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 5.97 million Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changing hands around $0.33 or 7.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $900.92M. GEVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.71% off its 52-week high of $10.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.79, which suggests the last value was 39.87% up since then. When we look at Gevo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.43 million.

Analysts gave the Gevo Inc. (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GEVO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gevo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.86 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.70%, with the 5-day performance at 3.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 20.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -287.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -115.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.67% over the past 6 months, a 10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gevo Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $531k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Gevo Inc. earnings to increase by 57.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.54% of Gevo Inc. shares while 38.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.17%. There are 38.75% institutions holding the Gevo Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million GEVO shares worth $98.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 13.8 million shares worth $91.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.88 million shares estimated at $72.22 million under it, the former controlled 5.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $35.05 million.