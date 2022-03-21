Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH): Don’t Ditch GTH Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.69 million Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.19 changed hands at $0.35 or 12.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $252.39M. GTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -663.32% off its 52-week high of $24.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 26.65% up since then. When we look at Genetron Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 333.40K.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

Instantly GTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.19 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 12.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.70%, with the 5-day performance at 19.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) is -9.38% down.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Genetron Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $23.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $101.74 million and $111.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -78.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -78.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Genetron Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -88.10%.

GTH Dividends

Genetron Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.03% of Genetron Holdings Limited shares while 21.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.10%. There are 21.91% institutions holding the Genetron Holdings Limited stock share, with Vivo Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.13% of the shares, roughly 6.34 million GTH shares worth $87.81 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.78% or 2.47 million shares worth $34.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $34.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $11.99 million.