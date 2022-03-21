Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Will Continue To Grow In 2022. – Marketing Sentinel
Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.97 changed hands at $0.84 or 4.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. EXFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.68% off its 52-week high of $51.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.10, which suggests the last value was 24.39% up since then. When we look at Expensify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 317.71K.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.77 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.61%, with the 5-day performance at 12.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -25.04% down.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.79 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Expensify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $40.48 million.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 16.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.40% of Expensify Inc. shares while 22.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.70%.

