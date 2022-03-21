Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.65 million Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.10M. EXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.87% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 34.41% up since then. When we look at Excellon Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 899.14K.

Analysts gave the Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) trade information

Instantly EXN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -9.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.95%, with the 5-day performance at -32.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) is 20.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXN’s forecast low is $1.02 with $1.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Excellon Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.81% over the past 6 months, a -180.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Excellon Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.80%.

EXN Dividends

Excellon Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.22% of Excellon Resources Inc. shares while 4.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.35%. There are 4.49% institutions holding the Excellon Resources Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.65% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million EXN shares worth $0.7 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.3 million.