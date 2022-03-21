EVGN Stock: More Upside For Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN)?

In the last trading session, 0.47 million Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.50M. EVGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -381.45% off its 52-week high of $5.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 18.55% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.34K.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is -3.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evogene Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.21% over the past 6 months, a -1.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Evogene Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $320k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Evogene Ltd. earnings to decrease by -18.00%.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Evogene Ltd. shares while 15.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.49%. There are 15.47% institutions holding the Evogene Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million EVGN shares worth $5.92 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $4.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $1.8 million.