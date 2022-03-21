D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.65 million D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $616.10M. HEPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -669.19% off its 52-week high of $15.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 21.72% up since then. When we look at D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HEPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.7.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.66%, with the 5-day performance at 18.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -11.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPS’s forecast low is $47.74 with $105.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5215.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2311.11% for it to hit the projected low.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.78 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi earnings to decrease by -260.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.20% per year.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares while 24.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.46%. There are 24.46% institutions holding the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 19.2 million HEPS shares worth $131.68 million.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 13.54 million shares worth $92.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $20.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $19.34 million.