CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Stock Forecast For 2022: $23.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.56 million CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at $0.31 or 8.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.91M. CURI’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.62% off its 52-week high of $17.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 28.87% up since then. When we look at CuriosityStream Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 538.73K.

Analysts gave the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CURI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Instantly CURI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 8.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.57%, with the 5-day performance at 29.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is -2.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CURI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -492.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.87% for it to hit the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CuriosityStream Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.13% over the past 6 months, a 66.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CuriosityStream Inc. will rise 44.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 79.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CuriosityStream Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.36 million and $10.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 137.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 117.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for CuriosityStream Inc. earnings to increase by 70.00%.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.99% of CuriosityStream Inc. shares while 20.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.28%. There are 20.82% institutions holding the CuriosityStream Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million CURI shares worth $19.41 million.

Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 1.81 million shares worth $19.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $12.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $7.68 million.