Could Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 0.84 million Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $14.23 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $880.13M. TWI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.95% off its 52-week high of $14.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.69, which suggests the last value was 52.99% up since then. When we look at Titan International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 513.74K.

Analysts gave the Titan International Inc. (TWI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TWI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Titan International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Instantly TWI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.65 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.84%, with the 5-day performance at 2.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is 18.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWI’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Titan International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.34% over the past 6 months, a 36.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Titan International Inc. will rise 144.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 142.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $440.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Titan International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $449.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $326.91 million and $403.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Titan International Inc. earnings to increase by 179.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.95% of Titan International Inc. shares while 76.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.65%. There are 76.80% institutions holding the Titan International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million TWI shares worth $91.42 million.

MHR Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.83% or 8.01 million shares worth $87.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $24.02 million under it, the former controlled 5.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $10.23 million.