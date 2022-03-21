Could Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 0.38 million Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.86M. FRSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -550.0% off its 52-week high of $7.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 18.1% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.63K.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.76%, with the 5-day performance at 10.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -14.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -417.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $100k.

The 2022 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -228.60%.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 13.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.78%. There are 13.78% institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million FRSX shares worth $4.69 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 2.33 million shares worth $3.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $2.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $1.79 million.