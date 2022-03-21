Could Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.11 or 5.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $172.80M. FLNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.36% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 48.03% up since then. When we look at Fluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 262.44K.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Instantly FLNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.08%, with the 5-day performance at 28.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) is 55.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLNT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.20% over the past 6 months, a 123.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82 million and $70.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Fluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -553.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.49% of Fluent Inc. shares while 32.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.80%. There are 32.46% institutions holding the Fluent Inc. stock share, with JB Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.45% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million FLNT shares worth $8.56 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 4.25 million shares worth $8.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $2.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $2.07 million.