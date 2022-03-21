CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.39 million CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $5.21 changed hands at $0.22 or 4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $190.11M. CRMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.45% off its 52-week high of $10.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at CorMedix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.51K.

Analysts gave the CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CorMedix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

Instantly CRMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.24 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.51%, with the 5-day performance at 7.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is 24.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.75 days.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CorMedix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.56% over the past 6 months, a 1.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CorMedix Inc. will fall -21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CorMedix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56k and $140k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.30%. The 2022 estimates are for CorMedix Inc. earnings to increase by 57.20%.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of CorMedix Inc. shares while 31.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.78%. There are 31.24% institutions holding the CorMedix Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million CRMD shares worth $11.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 1.81 million shares worth $8.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $4.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $4.3 million.