Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $265.19M. CGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.37% off its 52-week high of $9.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 22.56% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CGEN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compugen Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.72%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 5.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGEN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -662.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compugen Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.12% over the past 6 months, a -26.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Compugen Ltd. earnings to decrease by -8.90%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.81% of Compugen Ltd. shares while 42.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.09%. There are 42.47% institutions holding the Compugen Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 9.22 million CGEN shares worth $39.66 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 7.03 million shares worth $41.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $23.34 million under it, the former controlled 6.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.92% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $14.53 million.