CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) Shares Inclined By 5.05% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.51 million CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $573.51M. CMPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.72% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.77, which suggests the last value was 22.96% up since then. When we look at CompoSecure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.81K.

Analysts gave the CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMPO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) trade information

Instantly CMPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.13 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) is 5.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMPO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.92% for it to hit the projected low.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CompoSecure Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.13% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

CMPO Dividends

CompoSecure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.02% of CompoSecure Inc. shares while 102.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 136.20%. There are 102.13% institutions holding the CompoSecure Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 23.81% of the shares, roughly 5.51 million CMPO shares worth $55.75 million.

Corsair Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 1.98 million shares worth $20.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $1.98 million.