Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.82 million Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.44 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.51B. CLOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -738.66% off its 52-week high of $28.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 43.31% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.63 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.57 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.91%, with the 5-day performance at 13.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 42.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clover Health Investments Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.88% over the past 6 months, a 34.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $409.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clover Health Investments Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $624.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 146.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 211.80%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares while 33.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.09%. There are 33.07% institutions holding the Clover Health Investments Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.69% of the shares, roughly 49.7 million CLOV shares worth $367.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 17.0 million shares worth $125.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $42.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $36.99 million.