ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.63 million ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $2.61 changed hands at $0.16 or 6.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.41M. CDXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -377.01% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was 26.05% up since then. When we look at ChromaDex Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.56K.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

Instantly CDXC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.74 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.21%, with the 5-day performance at 12.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is -5.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChromaDex Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.45% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ChromaDex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $20.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.45 million and $14.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ChromaDex Corporation earnings to decrease by -23.80%.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.51% of ChromaDex Corporation shares while 30.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.65%. There are 30.35% institutions holding the ChromaDex Corporation stock share, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million CDXC shares worth $25.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.60% or 3.14 million shares worth $19.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.44 million shares estimated at $9.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $6.77 million.