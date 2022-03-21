Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 20.94 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.26 changing hands around $0.46 or 25.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $399.71M. CENN’s current price is a discount, trading about -563.72% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 53.54% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 40.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 25.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.42%, with the 5-day performance at 40.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 29.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.20%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.46%.