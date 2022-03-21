cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.64 million cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.12 or -14.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.80M. YCBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -494.52% off its 52-week high of $4.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 4.11% up since then. When we look at cbdMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 333.21K.

Analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YCBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. cbdMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -14.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.41%, with the 5-day performance at -13.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is -8.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YCBD’s forecast low is $2.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -584.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -228.77% for it to hit the projected low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for cbdMD Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that cbdMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.98 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.10%. The 2022 estimates are for cbdMD Inc. earnings to decrease by -273.70%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.17% of cbdMD Inc. shares while 22.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.92%. There are 22.33% institutions holding the cbdMD Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million YCBD shares worth $3.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.59% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $3.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $2.0 million.