CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.88 million CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.47 changed hands at -$0.49 or -5.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $782.80M. CMAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.9% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.29, which suggests the last value was 37.54% up since then. When we look at CareMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 235.33K.

Analysts gave the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CareMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

Instantly CMAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.23 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.29%, with the 5-day performance at 8.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is 31.73% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMAX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.06% for it to hit the projected low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CareMax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $139.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 399.00%.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.63% of CareMax Inc. shares while 66.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.32%. There are 66.79% institutions holding the CareMax Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.27% of the shares, roughly 16.78 million CMAX shares worth $162.08 million.

Eminence Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 8.29 million shares worth $80.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $16.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $9.43 million.