Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.76 million Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.57 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.90M. CRDF’s last price was a discount, traded about -368.09% off its 52-week high of $12.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 18.68% up since then. When we look at Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.67K.

Analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRDF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Instantly CRDF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.70 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.24%, with the 5-day performance at 13.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) is -17.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRDF’s forecast low is $9.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -872.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -250.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardiff Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.54% over the past 6 months, a -35.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardiff Oncology Inc. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $119k and $150k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -66.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Cardiff Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares while 55.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.51%. There are 55.25% institutions holding the Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million CRDF shares worth $21.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 2.53 million shares worth $15.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $10.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $7.22 million.