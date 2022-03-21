Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.76 million Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.42 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $856.12M. CAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -442.8% off its 52-week high of $29.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 42.8% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Analysts gave the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.80 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.94%, with the 5-day performance at 24.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -4.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to increase by 952.80%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders