Can Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $5.78 changed hands at -$0.28 or -4.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.99M. ZYXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.55% off its 52-week high of $16.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.97, which suggests the last value was 14.01% up since then. When we look at Zynex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 382.31K.

Analysts gave the Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZYXI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zynex Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Instantly ZYXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.19 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.59%, with the 5-day performance at 11.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is -20.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYXI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -436.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zynex Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.99% over the past 6 months, a 13.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zynex Inc. will rise 280.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 450.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zynex Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $36.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.61 million and $23.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Zynex Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.10%.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.58% of Zynex Inc. shares while 31.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.11%. There are 31.60% institutions holding the Zynex Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.36% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million ZYXI shares worth $30.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 1.44 million shares worth $13.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $13.88 million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $5.8 million.