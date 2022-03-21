Can Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.88 changed hands at $0.65 or 2.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. PHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.5% off its 52-week high of $76.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.89, which suggests the last value was 20.74% up since then. When we look at Phreesia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.45K.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Instantly PHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.98 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.68%, with the 5-day performance at 9.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is -6.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phreesia Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.78% over the past 6 months, a -260.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phreesia Inc. will fall -750.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -663.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.29 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Phreesia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $62.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.81 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Phreesia Inc. earnings to increase by 84.70%.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of Phreesia Inc. shares while 98.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.32%. There are 98.38% institutions holding the Phreesia Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.22% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million PHR shares worth $324.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.73% or 6.01 million shares worth $250.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. With 3.56 million shares estimated at $148.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held about 4.04% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $86.34 million.