Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.58 million Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.84. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.10M. BTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3854.41% off its 52-week high of $80.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 16.18% up since then. When we look at Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 405.29K.

Analysts gave the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Instantly BTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.10 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.08%, with the 5-day performance at 5.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) is -16.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTX’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -341.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.93% over the past 6 months, a -16.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.14% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares while 24.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.02%. There are 24.25% institutions holding the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.13% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million BTX shares worth $8.96 million.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 1.89 million shares worth $7.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $3.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $2.89 million.