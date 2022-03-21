Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -843.4 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 0.83 million Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.12 or -10.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.80M. BJDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -489.62% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 23.58% up since then. When we look at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BJDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Instantly BJDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -10.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.59%, with the 5-day performance at 11.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is -10.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BJDX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -843.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -843.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

The 2022 estimates are for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. earnings to decrease by -348.60%.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.56% of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares while 5.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.55%.