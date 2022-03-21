Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 0.83 million Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.38. With the company’s per share price at $4.42 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.11M. APRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.69% off its 52-week high of $12.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.52, which suggests the last value was 20.36% up since then. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.90 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.32%, with the 5-day performance at -7.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -36.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $115.46 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.31% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares while 22.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.35%. There are 22.88% institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million APRN shares worth $5.51 million.

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 0.68 million shares worth $5.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $3.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.55 million.