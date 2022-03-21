BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.69 million BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $17.66 changed hands at $0.81 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $471.52M. BTAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.59% off its 52-week high of $47.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.32, which suggests the last value was 18.91% up since then. When we look at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 294.72K.

Analysts gave the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTAI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.11.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.03 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.13%, with the 5-day performance at 1.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -4.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTAI’s forecast low is $16.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -636.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.4% for it to hit the projected low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.48% over the past 6 months, a -6.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. will fall -27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.00%.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.01% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares while 51.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.82%. There are 51.55% institutions holding the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.53% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million BTAI shares worth $114.89 million.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 1.38 million shares worth $41.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $34.07 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.86% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $24.78 million.