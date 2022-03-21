Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.86 million Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at $0.14 or 3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $210.80M. BNED’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.63% off its 52-week high of $12.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.54, which suggests the last value was 15.51% up since then. When we look at Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 394.07K.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.22 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.47%, with the 5-day performance at 8.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is -29.10% down.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. will rise 81.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $433.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $244.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings to decrease by -233.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.84% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares while 74.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.24%. There are 74.59% institutions holding the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.54% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million BNED shares worth $40.87 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 3.0 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.54 million shares estimated at $17.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $10.3 million.