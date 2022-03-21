Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.1 or 18.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.40M. BAOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1133.87% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 211.16K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6899 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 18.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.75%, with the 5-day performance at 29.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -8.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -22.60%.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.29%. There are 0.08% institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 22354.0 BAOS shares worth $39119.0.

With 3117.0 shares estimated at $5049.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.