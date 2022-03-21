Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.14 or 15.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.80M. JG’s last price was a discount, traded about -534.29% off its 52-week high of $6.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Aurora Mobile Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 251.06K.

Analysts gave the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 15.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 8.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -2.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JG’s forecast low is $14.22 with $21.74 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1970.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1254.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurora Mobile Limited will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Mobile Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Aurora Mobile Limited earnings to increase by 38.60%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares while 18.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.82%. There are 18.55% institutions holding the Aurora Mobile Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 6.59 million JG shares worth $6.85 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 6.54 million shares worth $10.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 36889.0 shares estimated at $52382.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 10391.0 shares worth around $14755.0.