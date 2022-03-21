Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 3.05 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.66 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.04B. ASTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -263.73% off its 52-week high of $16.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 38.41% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.77%, with the 5-day performance at 25.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 27.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.40%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.57% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 41.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.59%. There are 41.19% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $204.09 million.

Canaan Partners X LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 16.49 million shares worth $114.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.99 million shares estimated at $34.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $11.79 million.