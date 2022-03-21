Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at $0.15 or 14.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.60M. AWH’s last price was a discount, traded about -580.67% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 26.89% up since then. When we look at Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.23K.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Instantly AWH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 14.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.77%, with the 5-day performance at 22.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is 0.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.39 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.57% over the past 6 months, a -61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will rise 86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 million and $1.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.00%.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.57% of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares while 28.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.42%. There are 28.45% institutions holding the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million AWH shares worth $28.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 4.67 million shares worth $15.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $3.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $4.67 million.