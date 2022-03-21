Are Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $4.44 changed hands at $0.18 or 4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.11M. NLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -390.54% off its 52-week high of $21.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.08, which suggests the last value was 8.11% up since then. When we look at Nautilus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.05K.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

Instantly NLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.50 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.57%, with the 5-day performance at 2.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is -15.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nautilus Inc. will fall -151.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -163.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.09 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nautilus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $146.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $189.26 million and $206.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Nautilus Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.66% of Nautilus Inc. shares while 68.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.33%. There are 68.72% institutions holding the Nautilus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million NLS shares worth $19.63 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 1.6 million shares worth $14.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $7.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $7.3 million.