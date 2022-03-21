Are Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.58 million Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.60M. ISR’s last price was a discount, traded about -339.39% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 6.06% up since then. When we look at Isoray Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 619.10K.

Analysts gave the Isoray Inc. (ISR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ISR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Isoray Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) trade information

Instantly ISR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3787 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.90%, with the 5-day performance at -2.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is -12.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ISR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -278.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Isoray Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.58% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Isoray Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.16 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Isoray Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%.

ISR Dividends

Isoray Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Isoray Inc. shares while 11.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.32%. There are 11.22% institutions holding the Isoray Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million ISR shares worth $3.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 2.46 million shares worth $1.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $2.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $1.41 million.