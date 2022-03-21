Are Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 33.06 million Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.01 changing hands around $0.96 or 46.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.40M. HUSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -228.9% off its 52-week high of $9.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 45.18% up since then. When we look at Hudson Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.31K.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Instantly HUSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 46.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.36%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) is -37.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hudson Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 89.90%.

HUSN Dividends

Hudson Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.64% of Hudson Capital Inc. shares while 10.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.13%. There are 10.38% institutions holding the Hudson Capital Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 22525.0 HUSN shares worth $55411.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 19953.0 shares worth $49084.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 16721.0 shares estimated at $37789.0 under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares.