Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.9 million Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $150.01 changed hands at $2.26 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.27B. ARCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.32% off its 52-week high of $163.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.02, which suggests the last value was 73.99% up since then. When we look at Arch Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 659.45K.

Analysts gave the Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARCH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arch Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $13.72.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Instantly ARCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 150.04 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is 27.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCH’s forecast low is $140.00 with $231.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arch Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 89.22% over the past 6 months, a 195.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arch Resources Inc. will rise 723.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $742 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Arch Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $583 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $360.58 million and $357.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 105.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Arch Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 184.40%.

ARCH Dividends

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Arch Resources Inc. shares while 115.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.84%. There are 115.31% institutions holding the Arch Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million ARCH shares worth $141.58 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 1.1 million shares worth $102.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $72.67 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $41.49 million.