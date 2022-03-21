Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $48.35 changed hands at -$1.35 or -2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.78B. AMEH’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.55% off its 52-week high of $133.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.51, which suggests the last value was 47.24% up since then. When we look at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.40K.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Instantly AMEH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.00 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.20%, with the 5-day performance at 20.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is -17.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.29 days.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.06% over the past 6 months, a -5.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $194.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $176.78 million and $176.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 60.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.70% per year.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.27% of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares while 31.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.06%. There are 31.87% institutions holding the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.65% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million AMEH shares worth $437.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.89% or 3.9 million shares worth $286.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $194.51 million under it, the former controlled 7.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $75.66 million.