An Overview Of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)

In the last trading session, 0.73 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.90 changed hands at $0.77 or 7.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $488.54M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.35% off its 52-week high of $35.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 33.39% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.90K.

Analysts gave the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SDIG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.92 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.18%, with the 5-day performance at 14.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -7.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SDIG’s forecast low is $22.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -294.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.86 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 92.20%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares while 60.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.33%. There are 60.86% institutions holding the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock share, with Hound Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million SDIG shares worth $20.75 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 1.14 million shares worth $14.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $10.22 million.