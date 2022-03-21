American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Shares Are Down -62.33% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changed hands at -$0.05 or -5.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.74M. AVCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -848.28% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 21.84% up since then. When we look at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.59 million.

Analysts gave the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9453 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.33%, with the 5-day performance at 21.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -19.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVCT’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -704.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -704.6% for it to hit the projected low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -130.00%.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.16% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares while 23.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.35%. There are 23.63% institutions holding the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock share, with Verition Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million AVCT shares worth $1.28 million.

Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 96907.0 shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 29939.0 shares worth around $83529.0.