Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.48 changed hands at $0.28 or 1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. ALKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.61% off its 52-week high of $49.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.16, which suggests the last value was 16.02% up since then. When we look at Alkami Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.58K.

Analysts gave the Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALKT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alkami Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Instantly ALKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.95 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.82%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) is -9.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALKT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alkami Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.19% over the past 6 months, a 47.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.02 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alkami Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $43.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Alkami Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.20%.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.72% of Alkami Technology Inc. shares while 43.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.35%. There are 43.24% institutions holding the Alkami Technology Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.25% of the shares, roughly 18.73 million ALKT shares worth $462.25 million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.98% or 5.28 million shares worth $130.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $28.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $24.68 million.