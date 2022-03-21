Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.88 million Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $6.32 changed hands at $0.27 or 4.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $330.79M. AKTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.53% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 27.53% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.96K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.37 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.39%, with the 5-day performance at 6.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.36 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akoustis Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.16% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akoustis Technologies Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 175.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.36 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Akoustis Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 5.20%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares while 50.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.97%.

TOMPKINS MARK N. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Blackrock Inc. and Ashford Capital Management Inc. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $26.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ashford Capital Management Inc. held about 4.56% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $23.01 million.