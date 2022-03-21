Akero Therapeutics Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Akero Therapeutics Inc. Is Weak With -340.98% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.74 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $507.65M. AKRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.57% off its 52-week high of $34.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.72, which suggests the last value was 13.7% up since then. When we look at Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.81K.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.90 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is -21.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKRO’s forecast low is $26.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -340.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akero Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.78% over the past 6 months, a -21.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akero Therapeutics Inc. will rise 2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -83.70% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.57% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares while 89.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.12%. There are 89.13% institutions holding the Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million AKRO shares worth $72.3 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.70% or 2.69 million shares worth $60.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $24.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $22.5 million.