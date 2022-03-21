AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.41 million AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.04M. AIKI’s last price was a discount, traded about -230.23% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 16.28% up since then. When we look at AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Instantly AIKI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4360 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.85%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -6.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.60%. The 2022 estimates are for AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 73.60%.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares while 10.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.72%. There are 10.69% institutions holding the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.60% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million AIKI shares worth $2.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.28 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.69 million shares estimated at $1.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $0.78 million.