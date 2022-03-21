AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 5.05 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.92 changing hands around $0.31 or 8.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.30M. AGRIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -115.56% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.49 million.

Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.32 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 8.59% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.56%, with the 5-day performance at 14.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 118.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGRIâ€™s forecast low is $9.40 with $9.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -139.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -139.8% for it to hit the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. earnings to increase by 25.60%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.58% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares while 1.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.26%. There are 1.02% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 21866.0 AGRI shares worth $45481.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 19538.0 shares worth $40639.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 17646.0 shares estimated at $37938.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.