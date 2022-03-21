AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 0.79 million AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.39M. ACY’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.09% off its 52-week high of $13.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 81.31% up since then. When we look at AeroCentury Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.59K.

Analysts gave the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AeroCentury Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

Instantly ACY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.80%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) is -40.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need a downside of -48.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACY’s forecast low is $1.95 with $1.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 32.53% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.53% for it to hit the projected low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that AeroCentury Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $7.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.4 million and $7.15 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.60%. The 2022 estimates are for AeroCentury Corp. earnings to decrease by -153.60%.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 18 and February 24.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.60% of AeroCentury Corp. shares while 1.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.35%. There are 1.33% institutions holding the AeroCentury Corp. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.30% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million ACY shares worth $7.05 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 0.33 million shares worth $3.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $4.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.29 million.