AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.75 million AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $53.70 changed hands at -$3.14 or -5.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.60B. ASIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.87% off its 52-week high of $56.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.55, which suggests the last value was 52.42% up since then. When we look at AdvanSix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 270.05K.

Analysts gave the AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASIX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AdvanSix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) trade information

Instantly ASIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 57.10 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -5.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.65%, with the 5-day performance at 12.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is 29.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASIX’s forecast low is $60.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AdvanSix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.75% over the past 6 months, a 64.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AdvanSix Inc. will fall -13.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $408.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AdvanSix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $397.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $340.27 million and $376.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.90%. The 2022 estimates are for AdvanSix Inc. earnings to increase by 194.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ASIX Dividends

AdvanSix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 0.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of AdvanSix Inc. shares while 86.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.94%. There are 86.65% institutions holding the AdvanSix Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.40% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million ASIX shares worth $183.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 1.96 million shares worth $77.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $92.09 million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $30.66 million.