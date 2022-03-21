Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.69 million Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.54M. ADMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.71% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 16.13% up since then. When we look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Instantly ADMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.87%, with the 5-day performance at -1.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -0.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.97% over the past 6 months, a 45.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.64 million and $4.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings to decrease by -23.30%.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares while 9.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.69%. There are 9.60% institutions holding the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.38% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million ADMP shares worth $3.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 2.75 million shares worth $1.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $3.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $2.05 million.