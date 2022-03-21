908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.84 million 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.76 changed hands at $0.54 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $600.31M. MASS’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.54% off its 52-week high of $55.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.60, which suggests the last value was 36.23% up since then. When we look at 908 Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.44K.

Analysts gave the 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MASS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 908 Devices Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

Instantly MASS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.29 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) is 29.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MASS’s forecast low is $40.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.43% for it to hit the projected low.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 908 Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.90% over the past 6 months, a -17.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 908 Devices Inc. will rise 79.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that 908 Devices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.72 million and $4.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 163.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 173.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for 908 Devices Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.50%.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.15% of 908 Devices Inc. shares while 88.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.04%. There are 88.99% institutions holding the 908 Devices Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.29% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million MASS shares worth $95.95 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 3.0 million shares worth $77.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $76.94 million under it, the former controlled 10.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held about 8.28% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $59.75 million.