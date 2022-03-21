111 Inc. (YI) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.33 or -10.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $195.90M. YI’s current price is a discount, trading about -498.28% off its 52-week high of $17.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at 111 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 252.71K.

Analysts gave the 111 Inc. (YI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 111 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Instantly YI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 61.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -10.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.71%, with the 5-day performance at 61.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 5.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YI’s forecast low is $51.13 with $51.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1663.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1663.1% for it to hit the projected low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $472.89 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for 111 Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.80%.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.31% of 111 Inc. shares while 15.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.56%. There are 15.92% institutions holding the 111 Inc. stock share, with Elephas Investment Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million YI shares worth $13.1 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.06% or 0.97 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 31476.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 30685.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.