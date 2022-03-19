Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) Down -30.18% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.10 trading at $0.12 or 4.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.09M. That closing price of ZEPP’s stock is at a discount of -350.97% from its 52-week high price of $13.98 and is indicating a premium of 24.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 195.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.03%, in the last five days ZEPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $3.10 price level, adding 7.74% to its value on the day. Zepp Health Corporation’s shares saw a change of -38.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.54% in past 5-day. Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) showed a performance of -30.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1538.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1538.39% for stock’s current value.

Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.30% in the current quarter and calculating 342.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $293.43 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $228.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $306.29 million and $177.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% while estimating it to be 28.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.44%.

ZEPP Dividends

Zepp Health Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.60% institutions for Zepp Health Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at ZEPP for having 6.19 million shares of worth $49.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.5 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $20.03 million or 7.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.